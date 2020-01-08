Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.40

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.53 million and a P/E ratio of -61.90.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.21%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.