Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.37

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.37 and last traded at $179.08, with a volume of 9715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

