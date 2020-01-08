Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.37

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.37 and last traded at $179.08, with a volume of 9715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.22.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VO)
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
