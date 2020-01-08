Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,757,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,303,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.92. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,325. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $127.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

