Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.45

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.45 and last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 18388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

