VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.66

Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $26.69. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 1,508 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

Get VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.