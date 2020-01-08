VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.66

Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $26.69. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 1,508 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.
About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)
Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.