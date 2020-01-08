Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Vanadium One Energy Corp (CVE:VONE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 70423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Vanadium One Energy Company Profile (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. engages in the exploration of base metals and precious metals in Canada and Mexico. It holds 100% interest in Clinton manganese project located in British Columbia; 100% Interest in Ivanhoe property in Ontario; interest in San Miguel property in Mexico; and option to acquire a 100% interest in Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada.

