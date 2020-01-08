ValuEngine Upgrades Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) to “Buy”

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.