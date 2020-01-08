ValuEngine Upgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

NBR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 11,972,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,496. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

