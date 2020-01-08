ValuEngine Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JKHY. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $146.48 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $152.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,378.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

