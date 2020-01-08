ValuEngine Downgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arista Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.72.

ANET stock opened at $204.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,214.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,717,480. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

