Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 37,087 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 276,877 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,508 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 302,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 176,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 436,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.