Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,931,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,859,000 after acquiring an additional 280,469 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 214,548 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 179,290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,175. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

