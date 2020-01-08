Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 6.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $459,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000.

PAUG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.