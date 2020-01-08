Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 6.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $459,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000.

PAUG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

