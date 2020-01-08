Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,898 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.18. The company had a trading volume of 599,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $166.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.