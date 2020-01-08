Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 1,247 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $380,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,975. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.