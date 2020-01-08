V-ID Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. V-ID has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $387,375.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.10 or 0.05923994 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026543 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00035136 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001187 BTC.
About V-ID
V-ID Token Trading
V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
