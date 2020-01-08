USDX (USDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,071.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $5,071.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,076 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

