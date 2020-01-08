USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.