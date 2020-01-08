United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

UTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.20. 1,150,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,395. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.25.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

