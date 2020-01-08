Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 187,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million.

In related news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

