Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.23 ($61.90).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

