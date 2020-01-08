Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $6.13. Ultrapar Participacoes shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 62,711 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 89.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

