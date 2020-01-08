Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $185,565.00 and $156.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

