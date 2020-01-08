UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.48

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and traded as high as $88.73. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 734,601 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 36.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.96.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.