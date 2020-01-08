UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 9% against the US dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $3.36 million and $766,441.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.05812309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035007 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001136 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

