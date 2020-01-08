UChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,722.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. UChain has a total market capitalization of $38,135.00 and $17,722.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

