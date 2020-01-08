Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 94.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $3,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,749 shares of company stock worth $20,283,718. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.06. 2,646,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.08 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

