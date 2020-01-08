TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Shares Down 2.6%

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.51, 87,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 159,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.56. The company has a market cap of $67.33 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Pollack acquired 35,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$42,195.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 441,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,168.12.

