TrustVerse (TRV) Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market cap of $2.93 million and $158,818.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.05803999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026030 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

