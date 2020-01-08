TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 2,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

