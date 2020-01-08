TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152.22 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $152.22 million and approximately $314.21 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00181265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.01373394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00120171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 152,540,459 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Koinex, Zebpay, Bitso, CoinTiger, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Crex24, Upbit, Kuna, HBUS, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

