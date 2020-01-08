TrueFlip (TFL) Tops One Day Volume of $159.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004093 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $159.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

