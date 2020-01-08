TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.20. TrovaGene shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 5,340 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.17.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,797.67% and a negative return on equity of 185.18%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TrovaGene by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

