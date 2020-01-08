Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BBOX. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 153.83 ($2.02).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

