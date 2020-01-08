Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.73

News articles about Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tritax Big Box REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBOX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.83 ($2.02).

Shares of BBOX stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.70 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 5,854,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.17. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

