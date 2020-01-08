Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 79.1% against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $4.79 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00181265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.01373394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00120171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.