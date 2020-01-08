TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $14,065.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $14,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 168,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
