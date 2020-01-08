TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $14,065.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $14,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 168,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

