TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 263,372.1% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

