TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,883. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

