TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.80. 48,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,570. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.98, for a total value of $2,994,911.00. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $174,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,971.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,039 shares of company stock worth $30,494,563 over the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

