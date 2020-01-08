TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. 348,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.34. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,875,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $329,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,918.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,415 shares of company stock worth $24,137,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.