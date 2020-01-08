Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, 150 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 66 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

