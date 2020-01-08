Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) & Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Head to Head Analysis

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Translate Bio and Seattle Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Seattle Genetics 0 7 12 0 2.63

Translate Bio presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 174.83%. Seattle Genetics has a consensus price target of $115.27, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and Seattle Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -1,732.61% -59.18% -25.17% Seattle Genetics -37.97% -19.17% -15.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Translate Bio and Seattle Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $1.42 million 319.13 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.07 Seattle Genetics $654.70 million 29.14 -$222.69 million ($1.65) -67.47

Translate Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seattle Genetics. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Translate Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seattle Genetics beats Translate Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

