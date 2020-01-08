TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNW. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

RNW traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

