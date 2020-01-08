Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Trading Up 2.2%

Trackwise Designs PLC (LON:TWD)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million and a P/E ratio of -237.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.82.

About Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

