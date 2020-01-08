TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

TOWN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,915,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,090,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,378,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 392,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

