Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Shares of LON TOWN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 228 ($3.00). The stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.87.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.