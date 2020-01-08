TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.52, 47,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 18,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

