Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,733,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 732,439 shares.The stock last traded at $0.58 and had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

The company has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tocagen Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

