TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.72

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and traded as high as $113.00. TMX Group shares last traded at $112.66, with a volume of 54,156 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group Ltd will post 5.9300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

